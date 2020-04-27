U.S. mortgage rates nudge up, remain near historic lows Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

U.S. mortgage rates increased modestly this week, and still hover near their historically low mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.33 percent for the week ending April 23 — up from 3.31 percent last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.20 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “Mortgage rates have stabilized over the last few weeks as the market searches for direction in the fog of economic data,” said… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Business Journals The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.33 percent for the week ending April 23 — up from 3.31 percent last week. https://t.co/RaG8D09sBc 7 hours ago Dayton Biz Journal The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.33 percent for the week ending April 23 — up from 3.31 percent last week. https://t.co/Rgm3W1GQC9 7 hours ago Residential Real Estate Watch BJ: U.S. mortgage rates nudge up, remain near historic lows https://t.co/TT0wggfFd7 8 hours ago