U.S. mortgage rates nudge up, remain near historic lows
Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
U.S. mortgage rates increased modestly this week, and still hover near their historically low mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.33 percent for the week ending April 23 — up from 3.31 percent last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.20 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “Mortgage rates have stabilized over the last few weeks as the market searches for direction in the fog of economic data,” said…