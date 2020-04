Concerned about malware in the CamScanner app? Here are free scanning app alternatives Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Last year, the CamScanner app with over 100,000,000 million downloads was found to have malicious code. Here are free alternatives for document and photo scanning.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this