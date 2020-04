You Might Like

Tweets about this Mjunior πŸ‡΅πŸ‡Ή RT @Reuters: Microsoft wins five-year deal with Coca-Cola to supply business software https://t.co/slWC7xQOZ1 https://t.co/QLWezcqwJD 4 minutes ago Nobodyhavingfun Another reason to buy $MSFT Before the earnings report is released πŸš€πŸš€πŸš€πŸš€ https://t.co/0C86WbTXE9 13 minutes ago Build5Nines RT @thurrott: "Microsoft wins five-year deal with Coca-Cola to supply business software" And Amazon immediately filed a complaint 17 minutes ago MOHD RT @ReutersBiz: Microsoft wins a five-year deal with Coca-Cola to supply business software, including its Teams chat app https://t.co/DQnTt… 17 minutes ago RWM Holdings Microsoft wins five-year deal with Coca-Cola to supply business software https://t.co/r6YIoWpxOi https://t.co/uoXMquFkNk 18 minutes ago Social Network Today RT @NewsAboutLife: Microsoft wins five-year deal with Coca-Cola to supply business software https://t.co/wqtIkcmf4M #news 21 minutes ago EIN Software News Microsoft wins five-year deal with Coca-Cola to supply business software https://t.co/qVOSPeOoCV 22 minutes ago The Standard Digital Microsoft Corp on Monday said it had won a five-year deal with Coca-Cola Co to supply business software, including… https://t.co/YxsdgbJdTP 23 minutes ago