Mentoring Through a Pandemic: Bring positivity to others

bizjournals Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Two months ago today, more than 8,000 women gathered in 42 cities from Albany to Honolulu for Mentoring Monday. They shared career advice and personal stories. Due to the Coronavirus, all our lives are changing and so is the advice we seek, so we asked those who have been mentors in the past to update what they would tell ambitious women who want to succeed through this pandemic—and after it. Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Chancellor, Western Governors University in St. Louis "The current Covid-19 crisis…
