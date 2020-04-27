Tesla reportedly asks workers to come back to the Fremont factory this week
The Bay Area’s shelter-in-place orders are currently set to expire next week, but it looks like Tesla Inc. doesn't want to wait. Palo Alto-based Tesla reportedly wants at least some of its workforce to return to the company’s Fremont manufacturing plant on Wednesday, April 29, according to messages viewed by Bloomberg. The company originally said it planned to reopen the plant on Monday, May 4, after the May 3 expiration of the region’s current closure orders. (The orders are likely to be…