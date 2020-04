House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opens the door to guaranteed income for Americans, saying it's 'worthy of attention' Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Nancy Pelosi opened the door to the idea of a minimum income for Americans.

· "Let's see what works, what is operational and what needs attention," Pelosi said on MSNBC. "Others have suggested a minimum income, a guaranteed income for people. Is that worthy of attention now? Perhaps so."

