A Wall Street analyst just put a rare 'sell' recommendation on Amazon's stock due to concerns about COVID-19's economic impact (AMZN)
Monday, 27 April 2020 () · R5 Capital downgraded Amazon's stock from a "buy" to "sell" rating on Monday, citing concerns of slowing growth and smaller profit margins amid COVID-19.
· It's a rare "sell" recommendation for Amazon among Wall Street analysts, as most remain bullish over the company's stock.
· The bigger concern is that consumer spending...
