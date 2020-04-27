Global  

A Wall Street analyst just put a rare 'sell' recommendation on Amazon's stock due to concerns about COVID-19's economic impact (AMZN)

Business Insider Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
A Wall Street analyst just put a rare 'sell' recommendation on Amazon's stock due to concerns about COVID-19's economic impact (AMZN)· R5 Capital downgraded Amazon's stock from a "buy" to "sell" rating on Monday, citing concerns of slowing growth and smaller profit margins amid COVID-19.
· It's a rare "sell" recommendation for Amazon among Wall Street analysts, as most remain bullish over the company's stock.
· The bigger concern is that consumer spending...
