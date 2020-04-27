Gov. Abbott announces new measures to jumpstart economy

Global  

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced April 27 that he will let his emergency declaration expire on April 30 and begin reopening the Texas economy. "I will let it expire as scheduled," Abbott said. "Now it's time to set a new course; one that responsibly opens up business in Texas." Businesses permitted to open safely on May 1 — with protocols in mind to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in mind — include retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls. Occupancy will initially be limited to…
 With Gov. Abbott's new executive order all retail stores, restaurants, malls and theaters can reopen on Friday, but at 25% capacity. Katie Johnston reports.

