Gov. Abbott: Many Texas businesses can reopen May 1

Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he will let his emergency declaration expire on April 30 and begin reopening the Texas economy. "I will let it expire as scheduled," Abbott said. "Now it's time to set a new course; one that responsibly opens up business in Texas." Businesses permitted to open safely on May 1 — with protocols in mind to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in mind — include retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls. Occupancy will initially be limited… 👓 View full article

