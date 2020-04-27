Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Gov. Abbott: Many Texas businesses can reopen May 1

Gov. Abbott: Many Texas businesses can reopen May 1

bizjournals Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he will let his emergency declaration expire on April 30 and begin reopening the Texas economy. "I will let it expire as scheduled," Abbott said. "Now it's time to set a new course; one that responsibly opens up business in Texas." Businesses permitted to open safely on May 1 — with protocols in mind to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in mind — include retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls. Occupancy will initially be limited…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Governor Abbott Expected To Announce Further Plans To Reopen Texas Businesses

Governor Abbott Expected To Announce Further Plans To Reopen Texas Businesses 00:32

 Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to announce further plans later today to reopen businesses in Texas as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Texas Mayor Apologizes For 'Lapse Of Judgement' [Video]

Texas Mayor Apologizes For 'Lapse Of Judgement'

Mayor of Beaumont, Texas, Becky Ames, visited her local nail salon and now faces criticism. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation is investigating to see if they violated the stay-at-home..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Plan to re-open businesses in Missouri [Video]

Plan to re-open businesses in Missouri

Beginning Monday, Missouri will be open for business again. The statewide restrictions on social gatherings will be gone and every business can reopen under Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s plan, though..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:20Published

Recent related news from verified sources

SA museum won’t reopen May 1 despite green light from Gov. Abbott

Texas museums will be allowed to reopen beginning Friday as part of the first phase of Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening of select businesses across the state, but...
bizjournals

Gov. Abbott announces new measures to jumpstart economy

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced April 27 that he will let his emergency declaration expire on April 30 and begin reopening the Texas economy. "I will let it...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

MAJMO50

🌹🦋🇺🇸Michele🇺🇸🦋🌹 RT @Texasexpatriate: TEXAS is open for business Gov. Greg Abbott’s stay at home order expires Thursday, and many Texas businesses may open… 41 minutes ago

_Converter_

Jacob "Abbott added theaters and other establishments would be allowed to operate at only 25% capacity, which may make it… https://t.co/WtlhxB6BSG 42 minutes ago

_ChefOfTheParty

Chef of the Party Gov. Greg Abbott’s stay at home order expires Thursday, and many Texas businesses may open Friday https://t.co/i0YVmDqszX 48 minutes ago

therazorgirl

Molly Millions Gov. Greg Abbott’s stay at home order expires Thursday, and many Texas businesses may open Friday https://t.co/WueIdm2MYh 1 hour ago

oscarwhittierca

Oscar J LLamas RT @TheRealJohnHCox: Texas workers get some relief and hope...Gov. Greg Abbott’s stay at home order expires Thursday, and many Texas busine… 1 hour ago

Debbideedoodah

Deplorable Deb 🇺🇸 RT @RealBasedMAGA: Abbott presser 4-27-20 2:30pm Central “We're gonna be making an announcement opening so many different types of busine… 1 hour ago

FurForceFive

Jennifur RT @indivisibleATX: Gov. Greg Abbott is rolling out plans to reopen Texas businesses. He needs to hear from us that, without adequate testi… 1 hour ago

Lamed_Vav

LamedVav-loves President TRUMP 2020⭐️❌ RT @NVICLoeDown: Gov. Greg Abbott’s stay at home order expires Thursday, and many Texas businesses may open Friday https://t.co/zGfQudGdWw 3 hours ago