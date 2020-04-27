Illinois judge issues restraining order to block stay-at-home extension after lawmaker sues

Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

A circuit judge in Clay County, Illinois, on Monday granted a restraining order that would temporarily block Gov. J.B. Pritzker's extension of the state's stay-at-home order. On Thursday, Pritzker announced he would extend the state's stay-at-home order through May 30 and require residents to wear masks in public. Later that day, Republican State Rep. Darren Bailey filed a lawsuit saying the governor "overextended his power by issuing additional 'stay at home' orders after his original disaster…


