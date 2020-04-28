Founder of one of the region's largest commercial real estate firms dies at 93
Tuesday, 28 April 2020
Anthony Sansone Sr., the founder of Sansone Group, one of the region's largest commercial real estate companies, died Monday morning. He was 93. Mr. Sansone died of natural causes at his home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He was principal, chairman and CEO of Clayton-based Sansone Group, whose other principals are four of his sons: Jim, Nick, Doug and Tim. Mr. Sansone remained active with the firm until his death. The son of Italian immigrants, he attended night school at Washington University,…