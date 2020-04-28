Founder of one of the region's largest commercial real estate firms dies at 93 Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Anthony Sansone Sr., the founder of Sansone Group, one of the region's largest commercial real estate companies, died Monday morning. He was 93. Mr. Sansone died of natural causes at his home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He was principal, chairman and CEO of Clayton-based Sansone Group, whose other principals are four of his sons: Jim, Nick, Doug and Tim. Mr. Sansone remained active with the firm until his death. The son of Italian immigrants, he attended night school at Washington University,… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wochit - Published 2 days ago How The Novel Coronavirus Pandemic Is Reshaping Real Estate 00:41 The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically transformed the commercial real estate landscape. According to Business Insider, offices, hotels, and malls have been emptied by the coronavirus. The pandemic could lead to more than 18 months of disruption in peoples' day-to-day... You Might Like

Tweets about this Diana Barr NEW => Founder of one of region's largest commercial real estate firms dies at 93 https://t.co/ErGz26D4YM 24 minutes ago