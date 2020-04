Asia Today: Surfers back in the water in New Zealand, Bondi

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

BANGKOK (AP) — Surfers greeted a spectacular sunrise in Christchurch, construction workers purchased their favorite espresso coffees and some lawmakers returned to Parliament in the capital Wellington on Tuesday as aspects of New Zealand life began returning to normal.



The country had been in a strict lockdown for over a month to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but those conditions were eased a little from midnight Monday to allow some parts of the economy to restart as new infections wane.



Among those places to reopen were construction sites, and cafes and restaurants that sell takeaway coffees and food. People are still required to work from home if they can and maintain social distancing.



New Zealand on Tuesday recorded three new cases of the coronavirus, bringing its total to 1,472. There have been 19 deaths.



— HUNDREDS HIT THE BEACH: Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach has been reopened to swimmers and surfers despite the local area having Australia’s highest concentration of COVID-19 cases. People can only enter during daylight hours, cannot linger on the sand and are counted to ensure social distancing. Hundreds braved cool autumn weather to return to the water soon after the gates opened. A virus testing tent is nearby due to the high rate of infections, particularly among backpackers who often live in crowded conditions. The municipality that includes Bondi says it continues to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Australia.



— VACCINE NEEDED BEFORE OLYMPICS: The head of Japan's medical association said it will be difficult to hold the Olympics without coronavirus vaccines. "I hope vaccines and drugs will be developed as soon as possible," Japan Medical Association President Yoshitake Yokokura told a video news conference in Tokyo. The Tokyo 2020 Games have been rescheduled to July next...