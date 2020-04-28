Artemis Resources boosts liquidity by divesting 51% of stake in Munni Munni PGE Project

Global  

Artemis Resources Ltd (ASX:ARV) has increased its liquidity by selling 51% of its interest in the Munni Munni Platinum Group Elements (PGE) Project in the West Pilbara region of WA to Empire Metals Ltd (LON:EEE).

The sale provides Artemis with a GBP25,000 (~A$50,000) option fee and 60 million Empire shares valued at A$1.5 million while also retaining a 19% interest in the project, free-carried until completion of a bankable feasibility study.

This already appears to have been a prudent investment with the stock issued at 1p but Empire closed in London overnight at 1.85p, valuing ARV's stake at approximately A$2.1 million.

It also sees Artemis become the largest shareholder of Empire with 24% of the enlarged share capital of Empire post-transaction.

Managing director Mark Potter said: "The Munni Munni PGE Project was identified by the board as a valuable but non-core asset, given our commitment to Carlow Castle and our Paterson Range tenement that surrounds Havieron.

"With PGE metals currently buoyant and with supply-side disruptions, we have an optimistic outlook for PGE metals longer term."
