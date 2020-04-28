Atlanta Hawks not reopening practice facility despite loosened stay-at-home order

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Atlanta Hawks will not be reopening its practice facility to players on Friday, despite Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen certain businesses, including gyms. The NBA originally planned to allow teams with relaxed stay-at-home orders to reopen their practice facilities on Friday but after pushback the league decided to change the target date to May 8, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk told local sportscaster Matt Stewart that the team had not… 👓 View full article

