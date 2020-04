David Johnson RT @the_hindu: An order lifting the curbs on services provided by them was issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev here late on Monday evening… 51 minutes ago The Hindu An order lifting the curbs on services provided by them was issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev here late on Monday… https://t.co/S1Fb7kVPQB 1 hour ago Raj RT @rupashreenanda: The Delhi Govt allows functioning of veterinary hospitals n services, inter/intra state movt(including by air),of verti… 3 hours ago Rupashree Nanda The Delhi Govt allows functioning of veterinary hospitals n services, inter/intra state movt(including by air),of v… https://t.co/3lFTh5Tb4t 4 hours ago Quarantined Shalini Bajpai😷 Karnataka eases #lockdown 2.0 restrictions starting today, allowing a range of services — from private clinics and… https://t.co/743reZmfYr 5 days ago David Johnson RT @TheQuint: QBengaluru | The Karnataka govt said it would ease the lockdown, allowing pvt clinics and veterinary centres, and home repair… 5 days ago The Quint QBengaluru | The Karnataka govt said it would ease the lockdown, allowing pvt clinics and veterinary centres, and h… https://t.co/DSnetsMP3R 5 days ago