Recent related videos from verified sources US Energy Companies Stare Bankruptcy Right In The Face



Reuters reports US energy companies are scrambling for cash and face likely restructuring. Shale producers, refiners and pipeline companies are struggling under heavy debt loads amid the worst crisis.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:36 Published 4 days ago How we could pay a high price for low oil prices



Possible damage to industry needed for recovery Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 02:14 Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Oil prices skid on oversupply, storage capacity fears Oil prices fell on Monday on signs that worldwide oil storage is filling rapidly, raising concerns that production cuts will not come fast enough to fully offset...

Reuters 1 day ago



Oil prices collapse on storage fears, Asia equities mixed Oil prices collapsed to more than two-decade lows Monday as traders grow concerned that storage facilities are reaching their limits, while equities were mixed,...

Bangkok Post 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this