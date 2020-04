ADB approves $1.5 billion loan to fight Covid-19 Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday said it has approved $1.5 billion loan to India to help fund its fight against coronavirus pandemic. The loan has been sanctioned with a view to support immediate priorities such as disease containment and prevention, as well as social protection for the poor and economically vulnerable sections. 👓 View full article

