Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Award-winning local chef Bruce Moffett to host virtual cooking session

Award-winning local chef Bruce Moffett to host virtual cooking session

bizjournals Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Award-winning chef Bruce Moffett is sharing his secrets with at-home chefs. Moffett — behind Charlotte restaurants Barrington’s, Good Food on Montford, NC Red and Stagioni — will host a virtual cooking school at 4 p.m. on May 4. Procter & Gamble and Harris Teeter have partnered with Moffett on that effort. The class will be live streamed on Facebook via G3Marketing. Moffett will whip up two recipes from his cookbook Bruce Moffett Cooks: Garganelli with Italian Sausage and Sweet Corn Soup…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published
News video: Keep It Tasteful - Cook With Your Kids

Keep It Tasteful - Cook With Your Kids 05:52

 Keep It Tasteful - Cook With Your Kids

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

10-Year-Old Chef On Why More Kids Should Be Encouraged To Have Fun In The Kitchen [Video]

10-Year-Old Chef On Why More Kids Should Be Encouraged To Have Fun In The Kitchen

Matthew Smith, 10, spoke with CBS2's John Elliott about how he discovered his passion for cooking and why it's a great way to "take a deep breath" amid uncertain times.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:35Published
10-Year-Old Chef Matthew Smith On The Joy Of Cooking During Quarantine [Video]

10-Year-Old Chef Matthew Smith On The Joy Of Cooking During Quarantine

Matthew Smith is a 10-year-old with a passion for cooking. He spoke with CBS2's John Elliott about how cooking allows him to "travel with just one bite."

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:42Published

Tweets about this