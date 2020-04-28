Award-winning local chef Bruce Moffett to host virtual cooking session
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Award-winning chef Bruce Moffett is sharing his secrets with at-home chefs. Moffett — behind Charlotte restaurants Barrington’s, Good Food on Montford, NC Red and Stagioni — will host a virtual cooking school at 4 p.m. on May 4. Procter & Gamble and Harris Teeter have partnered with Moffett on that effort. The class will be live streamed on Facebook via G3Marketing. Moffett will whip up two recipes from his cookbook Bruce Moffett Cooks: Garganelli with Italian Sausage and Sweet Corn Soup…