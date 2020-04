Paresh Mendpara RT @htTweets: The Mumbai-based Axis booked provisions of 77.30 billion rupees for the quarter, or nearly three times higher than last year… 20 minutes ago MD ARIF ZEYA RT @cobrapost: Axis Bank Ltd, reported a surprise 13.88 billion ($182.96 million) Loss for the fourth quarter, as it set aside funds to cov… 23 minutes ago Nagesh H RT @BloombergQuint: About 10-12% customers by number have opted for the moratorium and about 25% by value of loans, says Axis Bank CEO Amit… 43 minutes ago Hindustan Times The Mumbai-based Axis booked provisions of 77.30 billion rupees for the quarter, or nearly three times higher than… https://t.co/nReXVbSsEF 47 minutes ago BloombergQuint Axis Bank reports a surprise loss in the quarter ended March as the private lender increased provisions for bad loa… https://t.co/xbXdZqQzgA 47 minutes ago BloombergQuint About 10-12% customers by number have opted for the moratorium and about 25% by value of loans, says Axis Bank CEO… https://t.co/5oLmwmAQCO 52 minutes ago jayarajan RT @ReutersIndia: Axis Bank reports surprise $183 million loss on COVID-19 provisions https://t.co/YilfgmXyg1 https://t.co/6tHG2wkNkx 1 hour ago Hindustan Times Axis Bank reports surprise $183 million loss on Covid-19 provisions https://t.co/BE4ggRlPKE 1 hour ago