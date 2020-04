'Rs 68,600cr loans of wilful defaulters written off' Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Outstanding loans amounting to Rs 68,607 crore of top 50 wilful bank loan defaulters in the country including firms of Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya have been technically written off till September 30, 2019, the Reserve Bank of India said in a RTI reply. 👓 View full article

