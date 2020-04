As ailing companies pile up, RBC snaps up key hires in distressed-credit trading Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· Some corners of Wall Street are staffing up in preparation for the wave of US companies that are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

· RBC Capital Markets has made two key hires in distressed-debt trading in recent weeks, adding Jim Russo from PointState Capital and Callie Simpkins from Goldman Sachs.

