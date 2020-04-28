Heads up: UPS expands 'drone airline' route to this Central Florida community

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

UPS is sending its drone airline on a new route in the battle against Covid-19 — the virus that has halted nearly all transportation and commerce. United Parcel Service Inc. said its subsidiary UPS Flight Forward will use drones to deliver prescription medicine from a CVS pharmacy to The Villages retirement community, home to more than 135,000 residents in Central Florida. This new endeavor by UPS came after the company participated in tests in Virginia with the U.S. government to determine…


