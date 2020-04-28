Global  

Heads up: UPS expands 'drone airline' route to this Central Florida community

bizjournals Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
UPS is sending its drone airline on a new route in the battle against Covid-19 — the virus that has halted nearly all transportation and commerce. United Parcel Service Inc. said its subsidiary UPS Flight Forward will use drones to deliver prescription medicine from a CVS pharmacy to The Villages retirement community, home to more than 135,000 residents in Central Florida. This new endeavor by UPS came after the company participated in tests in Virginia with the U.S. government to determine…
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: UPS Will Use Drones To Deliver CVS Prescriptions To Retirement Community In Florida

UPS Will Use Drones To Deliver CVS Prescriptions To Retirement Community In Florida 01:32

 UPS and CVS are teaming up to deliver prescription medicine to retirement communities in Florida using Matternet’s M2 drones. Bala Ganesh, vice president of UPS Advanced Technology Group, told Cheddar Thursday they worked closely with the Federal Aviation Administration to get the proper approvals...

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:34Published
Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:43Published

TechCrunch

Business Insider Also reported by •MashableThe Next Web

