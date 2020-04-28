Heads up: UPS expands 'drone airline' route to this Central Florida community
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 () UPS is sending its drone airline on a new route in the battle against Covid-19 — the virus that has halted nearly all transportation and commerce. United Parcel Service Inc. said its subsidiary UPS Flight Forward will use drones to deliver prescription medicine from a CVS pharmacy to The Villages retirement community, home to more than 135,000 residents in Central Florida. This new endeavor by UPS came after the company participated in tests in Virginia with the U.S. government to determine…
UPS and CVS are teaming up to deliver prescription medicine to retirement communities in Florida using Matternet’s M2 drones. Bala Ganesh, vice president of UPS Advanced Technology Group, told Cheddar Thursday they worked closely with the Federal Aviation Administration to get the proper approvals...
· UPS and CVS announced on April 27 that they will deliver prescriptions by drone starting early May.
· They'll start by delivering medications to a...