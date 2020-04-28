Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Pandemic exposes gaps in travel insurance coverage

Pandemic exposes gaps in travel insurance coverage

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — For many people, travel insurance has been little more than a box that pops up on a booking site to offer some cheap peace of mind.

But the coverage’s limitations have been brought into stark relief during the coronavirus pandemic, leaving would-be travelers frustrated over denied claims for hundreds — if not thousands — of dollars.

Plane tickets, vacation homes and other excursions are going uncovered even though some say they couldn't have reached their destinations because of ski resorts shuttering, beaches closing and governors urging everyone to stay home.

Ed Svec, 67, said he was shocked when his insurance company rejected his claim for a $5,100 condo rental in Colorado that he booked for a late-March ski trip but had to cancel because the resort was closing.

“I was being advised by the governor that people in my age group should stay away from the area," said Svec, who lives outside Cleveland. “But then the decision was made for us.”

Basic travel insurance policies generally don’t cover pandemics or fears of getting sick. And plans often have a very specific list of covered reasons for cancellation, such as losing a job or a terrorist attack.

Although the policy language isn't new, many who purchased plans assumed that virus-related cancellations were covered. Others complain the policies are difficult to understand.

“The contract was like 10 pages of small print, and I’m not a lawyer,” said Svec, who retired as an accounts manager for a multinational company.

Last month, Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi raised concerns about denied claims, warning that “companies should not be profiteering off this crisis.”

Krishnamoorthi has been asking three travel insurance companies to release virus-related claims...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Travel insurance does not cover a pandemic [Video]

Travel insurance does not cover a pandemic

Travel insurance does not cover a pandemic

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:19Published
Chaos at Bangkok airport as tourists scramble to return home amid soaring coronavirus cases [Video]

Chaos at Bangkok airport as tourists scramble to return home amid soaring coronavirus cases

Chaotic scenes at Thailand's main airport today (March 21st) as thousands of tourists scrambled to leave amid a worsening coronavirus pandemic that has seen the country introduce a de facto travel..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:54Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Pandemic exposes gaps in travel insurance coverage

The limitations of travel insurance have been brought into stark relief during the coronavirus pandemic
Newsday

Coronavirus: what it means for your travel insurance

Increasing coronavirus cases are stoking fears of a worldwide pandemic. So if you're planning to travel, you need to understand your travel insurance policy.
Which?

You Might Like


Tweets about this

travelogiq

Travelogiq Pandemic exposes gaps in travel insurance coverage - Idaho News Pandemic exposes gaps in travel insurance coverage … https://t.co/GP28U48GkI 1 day ago

CGTNTravel

CGTN Travel Pandemic exposes gaps in travel insurance coverage https://t.co/L9nqEBXPG6 1 day ago

CasinoRisk

Mark Habersack Pandemic Exposes Gaps in Travel Insurance Coverage https://t.co/mHAmpRYWca 2 days ago

bobmartin2

bob martin Pandemic exposes gaps in travel insurance coverage - Alabama's News Leader - https://t.co/0A0u39pIdQ https://t.co/DhN3YNAQHR 2 days ago

cjournal

Claims Journal Pandemic Exposes Gaps in Travel Insurance Coverage https://t.co/hTHT8NdwMt 2 days ago

stand_4_america

Free America Network Pandemic exposes gaps in travel insurance coverage Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's https://t.co/0GtbpxL1K3 2 days ago

InsuranceBizUS

Insurance Business America Limitations of travel insurance have been brought into stark relief during the #coronavirus pandemic #insurancenews https://t.co/UC8B3sxJ50 2 days ago

centerjd

CJ&D Pandemic exposes gaps in travel insurance coverage https://t.co/Cta9K54SvX 2 days ago