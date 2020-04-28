Global  

Michelle Obama documentary debuts in May

bizjournals Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
A documentary on former First Lady Michelle Obama will debut on Netflix May 6. "Becoming" follows Obama on the book tour promoting her memoir of the same name. The film comes from Higher Ground Productions, the film company created by Barack and Michelle Obama, The Washington Post reports. A trailer also was released. The film follows Michelle Obama as she tours in 34 cities. "Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the…
Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Michelle Obama's 'Becoming' Doc Coming in May, Brad Pitt Transforms Into Dr. Fauci for 'SNL' & More | THR News

Michelle Obama's 'Becoming' Doc Coming in May, Brad Pitt Transforms Into Dr. Fauci for 'SNL' & More | THR News 02:23

 A top secret Michelle Obama documentary is about to hit Netflix, Brad Pitt makes Dr. Fauci's 'SNL' dreams come true and Howard Stern rips Trump supporters following the president's comments about disinfectant.

