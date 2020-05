Restaurant Profile: Iconic Dayton steakhouse pivots to online sales, delivery after ceasing carryout Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Though customers can no longer order a hot meal, the restaurant is selling its famous sauces, steaks and stewed tomatoes via online sales and local delivery. 👓 View full article

