Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

**



· *This year, only Warren Buffett and vice chairman Greg Abel will be in attendance at the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, the company said Monday. *

· *It's a stark contrast from the 2019 meeting, when more than 40,000 people went to Omaha, Nebraska, for the event. Buffett said it was a new record for meeting... **· *This year, only Warren Buffett and vice chairman Greg Abel will be in attendance at the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, the company said Monday. *· *It's a stark contrast from the 2019 meeting, when more than 40,000 people went to Omaha, Nebraska, for the event. Buffett said it was a new record for meeting 👓 View full article