Report: Simon Property to reopen Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, other malls in Georgia and across country

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG), owner of Lenox Square Mall and Phipps Plaza in Buckhead, is set to reopen these and many of its other mall properties in Georgia and across the U.S. between May 1-4, according to a report from CNBC. The news of the Simon Property Group's malls in Georgia reopening comes as Gov. Brian Kemp last week announced certain businesses would be allowed to open back up following what he said was favorable data showing a plateauing of new Covid-19 cases in the state. Simon…


