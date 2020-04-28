Global  

Report: Simon Property to reopen Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, other malls in Georgia and across country

bizjournals Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG), owner of Lenox Square Mall and Phipps Plaza in Buckhead, is set to reopen these and many of its other mall properties in Georgia and across the U.S. between May 1-4, according to a report from CNBC. The news of the Simon Property Group's malls in Georgia reopening comes as Gov. Brian Kemp last week announced certain businesses would be allowed to open back up following what he said was favorable data showing a plateauing of new Covid-19 cases in the state. Simon…
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Georgia's Governor Kemp Is Reopening The Economy Despite Instructions Against It

Georgia's Governor Kemp Is Reopening The Economy Despite Instructions Against It 00:37

 Reuters is reporting that the U.S. coronavirus death toll has grown beyond 50,000. Despite this fact, Georgia, Oklahoma, and a few other states are ready to reopen their economy. A handful of states have taken the first tentative steps at reopening for business on Friday. This is despite the...

