AZ Lodging & Tourism RT @LornaRomero: Important Read👇“The lack of revenue has put an immediate halt on cashflow, creating an inability to pay bills,” @kimsabow… 2 minutes ago SonoranRed RT @phxbizjournal: The state’s largest hotel and tourism industry advocacy group has laid out a series of steps for Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey… 11 minutes ago PHX Business Journal The state’s largest hotel and tourism industry advocacy group has laid out a series of steps for Arizona Gov. Doug… https://t.co/kQy6qnNZYG 12 minutes ago Lorna Romero Important Read👇“The lack of revenue has put an immediate halt on cashflow, creating an inability to pay bills,”… https://t.co/SvTojuvxJ9 13 minutes ago