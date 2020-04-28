Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: British Airways to Cut Up to 12,000 Jobs as outlook darkens

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: British Airways to Cut Up to 12,000 Jobs as outlook darkensBritish Airways is preparing to cut almost 30 per cent of its 42,000 workforce as the coronavirus crisis wreaks more damage on the battered aviation sector.At the same time, German airline group Lufthansa is considering filing for...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: British PM Johnson: too risky to relax coronavirus lockdown yet

British PM Johnson: too risky to relax coronavirus lockdown yet 03:26

 Speaking outside his Downing Street residence a month and a day since testing positive for the virus which threatened his life, Johnson compared the disease to a street criminal that the British people were wrestling to the floor.

