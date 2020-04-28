Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > JetBlue is the first major U.S. airline to require masks for passengers

JetBlue is the first major U.S. airline to require masks for passengers

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
JetBlue will require passengers to wear face coverings starting next week, becoming the first major American airline to compel its customers to cover their noses and mouths since the start of the coronavirus outbreak. The policy, which takes effect Monday, covers the duration of a passenger’s flight, from check-in through boarding and deplaning, the airline […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: JetBlue to Require Passengers to Wear Masks on Flights

JetBlue to Require Passengers to Wear Masks on Flights 00:19

 JetBlue announced it will now require all passengers to wear face masks or coverings on its flights, starting May 4. JetBlue is the first airline to implement this rule and says it will provide a small number of masks for those who are unable to get one.

Recent related videos from verified sources

JetBlue Becomes First US Airline to Require Face Masks [Video]

JetBlue Becomes First US Airline to Require Face Masks

JetBlue Becomes First US Airline to Require Face Masks The airline will require passengers to wear face coverings beginning on May 4. COO Joanna Geraghty, via New York Post Travelers must wear face..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:51Published
JetBlue Becoming First U.S. Airline to Mandate Passengers Wear Face Masks on Flights [Video]

JetBlue Becoming First U.S. Airline to Mandate Passengers Wear Face Masks on Flights

As many industries prepare for a new normal after the coronavirus pandemic, one airline is trying to start a trend in the U.S….requiring all passengers to wear face coverings on flights starting on..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:47Published

Recent related news from verified sources

JetBlue Is the First Major U.S. Airline to Require Masks for Passengers

The airline will require all passengers to wear a face covering from the beginning to the end of their trip. The policy takes effect Monday.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •NewsyNPRbizjournalsRTTNewsUSATODAY.comMotley Fool

JetBlue mandates face coverings for customers during travel

JetBlue Airways Corp on Monday became the first major U.S. airline to impose a face covering on customers during travel, in an effort to curb the spread of the...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dhanasekar0075

Dhanasekar RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: JetBlue becomes the first major U.S. airline to require all passengers to wear face coverings on flights. 35 seconds ago

Mohamed93221981

Mohamed Ibrahim RT @ABC: JetBlue, which says they implemented their face covering for crew policy in mid-April, became the first major U.S. airline to anno… 1 minute ago

rm1268

Rocky RT @thedailybeast: JetBlue Airways says it will require all passengers to wear face coverings, becoming the first major U.S. airline to imp… 2 minutes ago

xiscan1

Value World RT @CNNBusiness: JetBlue will require all passengers to wear a face covering during travel starting on May 4, according to a statement from… 7 minutes ago

xReaperSoul

Kayla 💜 RT @CNN: JetBlue will require all passengers to wear a face covering during travel starting on May 4, according to a statement from the air… 11 minutes ago