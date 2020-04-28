JetBlue is the first major U.S. airline to require masks for passengers
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 () JetBlue will require passengers to wear face coverings starting next week, becoming the first major American airline to compel its customers to cover their noses and mouths since the start of the coronavirus outbreak. The policy, which takes effect Monday, covers the duration of a passenger’s flight, from check-in through boarding and deplaning, the airline […]
JetBlue announced it will now require all passengers to wear face masks or coverings on its flights, starting May 4. JetBlue is the first airline to implement this rule and says it will provide a small number of masks for those who are unable to get one.