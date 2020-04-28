The coronavirus pandemic crushed Ford's Q1 earnings, but the company has enough cash to deal with the crisis (F)
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 () · Ford reported $34.3 billion in Q1 revenue and a loss of $2 billion on an un-adjusted basis.
· CFO Tim Stone said that the company has a sufficient cash position to sustain its business through 2020, even without a resumption of production, suspended by the coronavirus pandemic in the US and Europe; or wholesales to...
Ford Motor Co. is burning through cash at an alarming rate due to the coronavirus crisis. But its chief financial officer says there's enough money to get through the year even if U.S. factories aren't restarted.
