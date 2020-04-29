Australia's first quarter inflation hits 5-1/2-year high, prices to plunge in second quarter
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () Australian inflation accelerated to its highest in over five years last quarter, data showed on Wednesday, but the long-desired pick-up is likely to be fleeting in the face of a coronavirus lockdown and collapsing energy prices.
