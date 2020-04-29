Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Australia's first quarter inflation hits 5-1/2-year high, prices to plunge in second quarter

Australia's first quarter inflation hits 5-1/2-year high, prices to plunge in second quarter

Reuters India Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Australian inflation accelerated to its highest in over five years last quarter, data showed on Wednesday, but the long-desired pick-up is likely to be fleeting in the face of a coronavirus lockdown and collapsing energy prices.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delta's CEO Would Support An 'Immunity Passport' Program [Video]

Delta's CEO Would Support An 'Immunity Passport' Program

Reuters Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said the carrier would explore a wide range of options to reassure passengers and help jumpstart air travel as the coronavirus pandemic begins to subside. Bastian..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Ford Expects $600 Million Loss for First Quarter Due to Coronavirus [Video]

Ford Expects $600 Million Loss for First Quarter Due to Coronavirus

Ford Expects $600 Million Loss for First Quarter Due to Coronavirus Ford Motor Co. announced on Monday that it expects about a $600 million pre-tax loss for the first quarter of 2020. There was a 21%..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:11Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Saudi Arabia's first quarter budget slips into deficit at $9.1 billion as oil revenue slides

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported a first quarter budget deficit of 34.107 billion Saudi riyals ($9.09 billion), as oil revenue was hit hard by a combination of...
Reuters India

Australia Inflation Rises 0.3% In Q1

Overall consumer prices in Australia were up 0.3 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2020, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. That...
RTTNews


Tweets about this

HighAlert411

HighAlert411 RT @Reuters: Australia's first-quarter inflation hits 5-1/2-year high, prices to plunge in second quarter https://t.co/QxgEDtlDap https://t… 14 minutes ago

marketst0day

Markets Today Australia's first-quarter inflation hits 5-1/2-year high, prices to plunge in second quarter https://t.co/dZXMMR3nrP https://t.co/MHt29hUUq0 47 minutes ago

realnewspro

The Real News pro! Australia's first-quarter inflation hits 5-1/2-year high, prices to plunge in second quarter 106510952 52 minutes ago