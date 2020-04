Amazon to offer credit for grocery, utility bills Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

At a time when consumers are facing a liquidity crunch, Amazon India is set to allow purchase of low-ticket size products like grocery & other essentials, and payment of utility bills on credit, a person directly aware of the matter said. Typically, such financing options by e-tailers are reserved for large-ticket size purchases, like consumer electronics, that happen once or twice a year. 👓 View full article

