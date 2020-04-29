Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > 10 books to read during a time of isolation

10 books to read during a time of isolation

bizjournals Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Right now, even with the push back of some Americans wanting the isolation and closure of businesses to end, it will still be some time until sports stadiums, concert venues and movie theaters are open for business. It is a great time to read, improve your skills set and think about new ventures that you can consider to improve your competitive position. Here are 10 books to consider: 1.Connecting the Dots: Lessons for Leadership in a Startup World by John Chambers Chambers, the legendary entrepreneur,…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus lockdown has changed the way Americans look for love [Video]

Coronavirus lockdown has changed the way Americans look for love

As lockdown continues, people are craving intimacy and connection in isolation and some are going to extremes to get it. Forty-two percent of Americans in relationships have downloaded a dating app..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Former director documents battle against squirrels living on his roof [Video]

Former director documents battle against squirrels living on his roof

The former director of the California Republican Party has been documenting a two week long battle against squirrels living on his roof.Mike Madrid, 48, a political consultant from Sacramento, CA, is..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published

Tweets about this