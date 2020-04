'Technical loan write-off route not for fugitives' Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday asked the government why it had taken the technical loan write-off route for fugitives like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya. The former finance minister also urged the government to announce a scheme to protect the salaries and wages of 12 crore people as employers are facing financial crunch in the wake of the COVID-19-induced lockdown. 👓 View full article

