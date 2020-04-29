Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Hillsborough extends stay-at-home order, other closures until May 15

Hillsborough extends stay-at-home order, other closures until May 15

bizjournals Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Hillsborough County officials on Tuesday decided to extend all of the county closures, including the stay-at-home order, until May 15. The decision comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce on Wednesday the first step of his plan to reopen the state’s economy. The county said the extension will give it time to comply with the governor’s order. “Hillsborough County remains under a local state of emergency,” the county said in a statement. "This extension allows the county sufficient…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

San Mateo Deputies Crack Down On Beach Goers During Shelter Order [Video]

San Mateo Deputies Crack Down On Beach Goers During Shelter Order

Devin Fehely reports on San Mateo County law enforcement handing out over 1,000 health order citations over warm weekend (4-28-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:28Published
Vacaville Hair Stylist Reopens Salon In Defiance To Health Order [Video]

Vacaville Hair Stylist Reopens Salon In Defiance To Health Order

John Ramos reports on salon owner in Vacaville decided to ignore health order and reopen for business (4-28-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Ducey's challenge as deadline nears: Balancing public health with economy's amid pandemic

As Arizona's stay-at-home order nears its Thursday expiration day, Ducey remains quiet about his plans for easing restrictions brought on by COVID-19.  
azcentral.com

Michigan Extends Stay-At-Home Order But Relaxes Some Other Guidelines

Watch VideoMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the state's stay-at-home order through May 15, while also relaxing restrictions for some...
Newsy


Tweets about this

tbbjpam

Pam TBBJ RT @TBBJnewsroom: Hillsborough extends stay-at-home order, other closures until May 15 https://t.co/oFJbzfsVnE via @_BrendanWard_ @Hillsbor… 7 minutes ago

TBBJnewsroom

Tampa Bay Business Journal Hillsborough extends stay-at-home order, other closures until May 15 https://t.co/oFJbzfsVnE via @_BrendanWard_ @HillsboroughFL 18 minutes ago

paulmcclintock

Paul McClintock RT @PeterSchorschFL: Hillsborough County extends state of emergency, NOT stay-at-home order https://t.co/2ugKZvcg0m #FlaPol https://t.co/BB… 12 hours ago

PeterSchorschFL

Peter Schorsch Hillsborough County extends state of emergency, NOT stay-at-home order https://t.co/2ugKZvcg0m #FlaPol https://t.co/BBjLgrB2ij 12 hours ago

TallyAnnaE

TallyAnnaE Hillsborough County extends state of emergency, NOT stay-at-home order https://t.co/0h1HvzwUw6 12 hours ago

TallyAnnaE

TallyAnnaE RT @Fla_Pol: Hillsborough County extends state of emergency, NOT stay-at-home order https://t.co/lqXj9ZOOJh #FlaPol https://t.co/96DWB4IdB8 12 hours ago

PhilAmmann

Phil Ammann Hillsborough County extends state of emergency, NOT stay-at-home order via @Fla_Pol https://t.co/z9OKLJk8T1 #FlaPol https://t.co/ltH9WveeVe 12 hours ago

Fla_Pol

Florida Politics Hillsborough County extends state of emergency, NOT stay-at-home order https://t.co/lqXj9ZOOJh #FlaPol https://t.co/96DWB4IdB8 12 hours ago