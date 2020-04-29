Hillsborough extends stay-at-home order, other closures until May 15

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Hillsborough County officials on Tuesday decided to extend all of the county closures, including the stay-at-home order, until May 15. The decision comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce on Wednesday the first step of his plan to reopen the state’s economy. The county said the extension will give it time to comply with the governor’s order. “Hillsborough County remains under a local state of emergency,” the county said in a statement. "This extension allows the county sufficient… 👓 View full article

