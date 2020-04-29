Md. lawmakers want NIH, Walter Reed made available for local Covid-19 testing operations
Members of Maryland’s congressional delegation are urging President Donald Trump to make the national capital region a federally supported Covid-19 testing site. In a letter sent to the White House on Tuesday, Reps. Anthony Brown, Steny Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Andy Harris, Jamie Raskin and David Trone, as well as Sen. Chris Van Hollen, said the designation would make federal facilities available in the region to expand Covid-19 testing capacity. Top elected leaders in D.C.,…