Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Md. lawmakers want NIH, Walter Reed made available for local Covid-19 testing operations

Md. lawmakers want NIH, Walter Reed made available for local Covid-19 testing operations

bizjournals Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Members of Maryland’s congressional delegation are urging President Donald Trump to make the national capital region a federally supported Covid-19 testing site. In a letter sent to the White House on Tuesday, Reps. Anthony Brown, Steny Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Andy Harris, Jamie Raskin and David Trone, as well as Sen. Chris Van Hollen, said the designation would make federal facilities available in the region to expand Covid-19 testing capacity. Top elected leaders in D.C.,…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: LabCorp Will Make Coronavirus Testing Kit Available For At Home

WEB EXTRA: LabCorp Will Make Coronavirus Testing Kit Available For At Home 00:28

 Representatives from LabCorp said at Monday's daily coronavirus briefing that an at-home COVID-19 test kit will be available in the coming weeks to consumers at no up-front cost. Right now, the tests are designated for healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Medical and state officials say wide-scale testing is not available statewide just yet [Video]

Medical and state officials say wide-scale testing is not available statewide just yet

Medical and state officials say wide-scale testing is not available statewide just yet

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:51Published
Tennessee opening free drive-thru COVID-19 test sites this weekend [Video]

Tennessee opening free drive-thru COVID-19 test sites this weekend

Gov. Bill Lee said the tests will be available for any Tennessean at no cost, regardless of traditional symptoms.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:45Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StockNewsWires

StockNewsWires $COF $BECN: Maryland lawmakers want NIH, Walter Reed to take on local Covid-19 testing – Washington: https://t.co/nyXZqrNoyN 11 minutes ago