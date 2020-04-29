VolitionRx welcomes proof of concept results as its Nu.Q assay detects two cancers common in dogs

Global  

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX), the cancer diagnostics group, has moved a step closer to launching its first Nu.Q Vet product in the US as it unveiled positive results from its first proof of concept study. The study was completed at the Texas A&M University (TAMU) and showed the test detected two cancers common in dogs. READ: VolitionRx actively developing coronavirus (COVID-19) triage test using its proprietary Nu.QTM platform At a specificity of 90%, a single Nu.Q Vet assay detected almost 70% of both Canine Hemangiosarcoma and Canine Lymphoma, the firm revealed. These two diseases represent a  third of all canine cancers. "It is exciting to see such strong results from our first Nu.Q™ Vet study conducted at Texas A&M University Veterinary Hospital," Dr Terry Kelly,  the chief scientific officer of Volition America said in a statement. "It is also interesting to note the similar patterns of detection seen in both canine and human samples confirming that the Nu.Q platform does appear to be useful in more than just human diagnostics. "As with human diagnostics, there are currently no accurate, simple, affordable cancer screening tests available in veterinary medicine and yet 25% of dogs will develop cancer at some stage of their life. I look forward to completing the planned trials and to launch our first Nu.Q Vet product in the U.S. that we expect to occur in 2020." Dr Heather Wilson-Robles, associate professor at TAMU and chief medical officer of Volition Veterinary Diagnostics, noted that the results had provided the firm with "confidence to move forward with other Vet assays" in the firm's pipeline, and with the larger range of cohorts and trials. "Clearly, we still have work to do as this single assay did not detect one of the other top five canine cancers, Canine Osteosarcoma, which was the third cancer tested in this study. However, I am delighted to see such positive results in these two significant cancers and look forward to reporting further data over the coming quarters with additional Nu.Q™ Vet assays, this time tested on an automated platform," she said. Volition's tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics, namely, the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition shares in New York nudged up 0.72% to $4.20. Contact the author at [email protected]
