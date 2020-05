Fin24.com | SAA fate still unclear, decision possible by end June - tourism minister Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The minister of tourism says government has reached no final decision yet on the fate of SAA, but shr hopes there will be one before the end of June. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Rare glimpse of quarantine life aboard a luxury megaship



Exclusive videos and pictures reveal a glimpse of quarantine life aboard a luxury megaship off the coast of Brazil where around 650 crew members are in isolation due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 1 hour ago Coronavirus turns Canadian/American border into ghost town



The coronavirus pandemic has struck the world with unbelievable power and fear. Aside from shoppers panic buying such items as toilet tissue, there have also been many other drastic measures put in.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 02:55 Published on March 31, 2020

Tweets about this