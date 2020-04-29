A former software engineer quit a 6-figure job and started investing in real estate full-time. He shares the popular 5-part strategy he's leveraging and exactly what he looks for in a deal.
· David Ounanian, a real-estate investor and agent, wasn't happy with his life as a software engineer pulling in a six-figure salary.
· After helping a friend with an investment property, Ounanian's interest in the space was piqued.
· He employs a popular five-part investment strategy and plans on holding the majority of...