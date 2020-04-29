Global  

Santa Clara County's new health order eases construction, some other business restrictions

bizjournals Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Santa Clara County’s new health order taking effect Monday will allow all construction now permitted under California’s statewide health order to resume as well as certain outdoor businesses, childcare and recreational activities. With those exceptions, “the new order largely keeps the current restrictions and structures in place, so that means we will have to continue to together shelter in place to help combat Covid-19,” said James Williams, county counsel, at a Wednesday press briefing. In…
 Dr. Sara Cody of the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health discusses the importance of caution when easing restrictions in the coronavirus stay-at-home order (4-29-2020)

