Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Amazon to spend $800M on worker safety during pandemic

Amazon to spend $800M on worker safety during pandemic

bizjournals Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Amazon says it will spend $800 million on safety measures to protect its employees during the Covid-19 pandemic. That includes purchasing masks, thermal cameras, thermometers, sanitizing wipes, gloves and sanitizer. The company said it’s adding extra hand-washing stations to its buildings as well as buying Covid-19 testing supplies. Other measures include providing more than 31,000 thermometers in the workplace and more than 1,115 thermal cameras and adding more than 5,765 janitorial staff,…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Amazon May Have Violated New York's Whistleblower Law

Amazon May Have Violated New York's Whistleblower Law 00:32

 New York’s attorney general said Amazon may have violated the state’s whistleblower law. According to Business Insider, Amazon fired a Staten Island warehouse worker. NPR reported the worker going on strike to protest the company’s coronavirus-related safety practices. The state’s top lawyer...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jeff Bezos Is Now The Richest Person In The World [Video]

Jeff Bezos Is Now The Richest Person In The World

According to Business Insider, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' net worth increased so much during 2020 that he is now the richest person in the world. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index reports that Bezos is now..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published
How To Be Slightly Less Miserable During A Global Pandemic [Video]

How To Be Slightly Less Miserable During A Global Pandemic

Our host Annie Georgia Greenberg shows us how to prevent anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Refinery 29     Duration: 07:53Published

Recent related news from verified sources

'They don't give a damn about people': Amazon worker fired after raising safety concerns is starting a revolution from the outside

Christian Smalls was fired after organising a walkout at the Amazon warehouse where he worked over safety concerns due to the coronavirus outbreak. Now, he tells...
Independent

10 things in tech you need to know today

10 things in tech you need to know todayGood morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday. 1. *Amazon may have violated New York's whistleblower law by firing a worker involved in...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

wsucougs1

Grant Cummings Amazon to spend $800M on worker safety during pandemic https://t.co/4JIUISNMWT via @PSBJ 2 hours ago

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Amazon to spend $800M on worker safety during pandemic (Tony Lystra/Bizjournals.com - Silicon Valley) https://t.co/bSni5xfc76 2 hours ago

svbizjournal

Silicon Valley Business Journal Amazon says it'll spend $800M to keep workers safe from #Covid19 https://t.co/0jmqQLWjGS 3 hours ago