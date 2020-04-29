Amazon to spend $800M on worker safety during pandemic

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Amazon says it will spend $800 million on safety measures to protect its employees during the Covid-19 pandemic. That includes purchasing masks, thermal cameras, thermometers, sanitizing wipes, gloves and sanitizer. The company said it's adding extra hand-washing stations to its buildings as well as buying Covid-19 testing supplies. Other measures include providing more than 31,000 thermometers in the workplace and more than 1,115 thermal cameras and adding more than 5,765 janitorial staff,…


