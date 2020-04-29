Rockville software exec builds new Hopkins map showing U.S. Covid-19 testing sites
A Rockville software firm executive — who is also an associate professor at Johns Hopkins University's Carey Business School — has built a new online tool to track drive-thru coronavirus testing sites set up across the U.S. Jim Kyung-Soo Liew, who teaches courses on artificial intelligence and big data at the Carey School, conceptualized the interactive map. Liew is also the co-founder and chief operating officer of SoKat Consulting LLC in Rockville, a software firm focused on machine learning,…