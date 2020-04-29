Rockville software exec builds new Hopkins map showing U.S. Covid-19 testing sites



Recent related videos from verified sources Apple Maps now showing testing centers



You can now find a coronavirus testing site just by opening up the map app on your iPhone. The Apple Maps app how shows testing sites in all 50 states, and Puerto Rico. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:26 Published 9 hours ago Two New COVID-19 Testing Sites To Open In Camden County 'Hot Spots'



Trang Do reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 02:16 Published 14 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources New map from Hopkins professor shows all U.S. Covid-19 testing sites An associate professor at Johns Hopkins University's Carey Business School has built a new online tool to track drive-thru coronavirus testing sites set up...

bizjournals 5 hours ago



Apple Maps now shows COVID-19 testing sites Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge Apple Maps will now show COVID-19 testing sites in all 50 states and Puerto Rico (via TechCrunch). When you search...

The Verge 23 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this