Coronavirus: Stock markets boosted by remdesivir drug hopes

BBC News Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Investors are betting that an experimental anti-viral drug could help countries emerge from lockdowns.
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Shares Up On Coronavirus Drug Hopes

Shares Up On Coronavirus Drug Hopes 00:35

 NEW YORK (Reuters) - World stock markets surged on Wednesday following encouraging news for an experimental COVID-19 treatment and some positive earnings reports, while beaten-up oil prices soared. MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 2.47%. Major U.S. averages were up well over 2%, while...

FDA Could Soon Approve Gilead Drug Remdesivir As COVID-19 Treatment [Video]

FDA Could Soon Approve Gilead Drug Remdesivir As COVID-19 Treatment

Maria Medina reports on the latest successful study using the anti-viral drug remdesivir on coronavirus patients (4-29-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:59Published
Froedtert to use Remdesivir as treatment after trial data reveals 'drug can block this virus' [Video]

Froedtert to use Remdesivir as treatment after trial data reveals 'drug can block this virus'

A breakthrough in the search for a COVID-19 treatment as new data from a clinical trial reveals the positive effects of an antiviral drug in fighting the virus. In the near future, it will be given to..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:12Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Gilead’s remdesivir improves recovery time of coronavirus patients in NIH trial

The government’s first rigorous clinical trial of the experimental drug remdesivir as a coronavirus treatment delivered mixed results to the medical community...
Seattle Times Also reported by •The AgeBusiness InsiderProactive Investors

Asian Markets Mostly Lower

Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Friday following the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street after the Financial Times reported that Gilead Sciences'...
RTTNews


