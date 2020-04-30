Global  

Covid-19: US economy shrinks by 4.8% in first quarter

IndiaTimes Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
In its worst performance in a decade, the US economy contracted by 4.8 per cent in the first quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic that has forced a near shut down of the country, according to the latest governmental advance estimates released on Wednesday.
Credit: Wochit Tech
News video: Coronavirus Tackles U.S. Economy In First Quarter

Coronavirus Tackles U.S. Economy In First Quarter 00:36

 According to Reuters, coronavirus tackled the U.S. economy, in the first quarter of the year, "at its sharpest pace since the Great Recession." The Commerce Department explained that the gross domestic product tumbled at a 4.8% annualized rate, after expanding at a 2.1% rate in late 2019. The country...

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. economy shrunk 4.8% last quarter [Video]

U.S. economy shrunk 4.8% last quarter

The U.S. economy decreased for the first time in nearly 6 years between January and March. It came as the pandemic put the world economies in a choke hold.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
U.S. growth shows sharpest drop since Great Recession [Video]

U.S. growth shows sharpest drop since Great Recession

The U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter at its sharpest pace since the Great Recession as stringent measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus almost shut down the country. As Fred..

Credit: Reuters Studio

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus savages U.S. economy in first quarter; worse still to come

The U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter at its sharpest pace since the Great Recession as stringent measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus...
Norwegian Economy Shrinks In Q1

The Norwegian economy contracted in the first quarter as activity came to a halt in the second half of March due to the coronavirus pandemic, preliminary data...
