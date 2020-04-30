Covid-19: US economy shrinks by 4.8% in first quarter
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () In its worst performance in a decade, the US economy contracted by 4.8 per cent in the first quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic that has forced a near shut down of the country, according to the latest governmental advance estimates released on Wednesday.
According to Reuters, coronavirus tackled the U.S. economy, in the first quarter of the year, "at its sharpest pace since the Great Recession." The Commerce Department explained that the gross domestic product tumbled at a 4.8% annualized rate, after expanding at a 2.1% rate in late 2019. The country...
The U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter at its sharpest pace since the Great Recession as stringent measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus almost shut down the country. As Fred..
