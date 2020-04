ICICI Prudential, IDFC may back IDFC First’s Rs 2,000 crore issue Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and IDFC Ltd may subscribe to a majority of the Rs 2,000-crore preferential issue being planned by IDFC First Bank, as it looks to create a war chest to fight any liquidity crisis. While ICICI Prudential is expected to invest Rs 500-600 crore, parent IDFC is likely to pump in about Rs 800 crore to maintain its 40% stake. 👓 View full article

