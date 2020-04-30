News Brief: Antiviral Drug, Coronavirus Test, Civilians Mariners Restricted

Thursday, 30 April 2020 () An experimental antiviral drug shows promise fighting COVID-19. Also a next-generation Coronavirus test raises hopes and concerns. And, the Navy imposes strict rules on a branch of civilian mariners.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday greeted as good news reports that a Gilead Sciences Inc experimental antiviral drug might help fight the coronavirus, and infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said data shows it appears to help patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Wall Street was in positive territory on Tuesday but surrendered strong earlier gains after a report that an experimental antiviral drug for the coronavirus... Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times •Proactive Investors •SeattlePI.com