News Brief: Antiviral Drug, Coronavirus Test, Civilians Mariners Restricted

NPR Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
An experimental antiviral drug shows promise fighting COVID-19. Also a next-generation Coronavirus test raises hopes and concerns. And, the Navy imposes strict rules on a branch of civilian mariners.
News video: Trump, Fauci see hope with Gilead's drug

Trump, Fauci see hope with Gilead's drug 02:12

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday greeted as good news reports that a Gilead Sciences Inc experimental antiviral drug might help fight the coronavirus, and infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said data shows it appears to help patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Anti-Viral Drug Trials Show Remdesivir Has 'Significant Positive Effect' In Slowing Progression Of Coronavirus [Video]

Anti-Viral Drug Trials Show Remdesivir Has 'Significant Positive Effect' In Slowing Progression Of Coronavirus

The drug is called Remdesivir, and trials all across SoCal have showed it can help infected people recover faster and could reduce the number of people who die as a result of the disease.

UCHealth part of remdesivir clinical trial to determine how long experimental drug should be used [Video]

UCHealth part of remdesivir clinical trial to determine how long experimental drug should be used

Colorado hospitals are doing their part in determining just how effective the experimental drug remdesivir can be against COVID-19.

Recent related news from verified sources

Wall Street trims gains after report on coronavirus drug trial

Wall Street was in positive territory on Tuesday but surrendered strong earlier gains after a report that an experimental antiviral drug for the coronavirus...
Data on Gilead drug raises hopes in pandemic fight, Fauci calls it 'highly significant'

The top U.S. infectious disease official said Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental antiviral drug remdesivir will become the standard of care for COVID-19 after...
