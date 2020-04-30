Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Fin24.com | Another 3.8 million in US filed for jobless benefits last week

Fin24.com | Another 3.8 million in US filed for jobless benefits last week

News24 Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
In total, 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since the coronavirus pandemic began to shutter businesses.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: U.S. data show nearly one-fifth of workforce unemployed

U.S. data show nearly one-fifth of workforce unemployed 01:11

 Millions more Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits last week, raising the six-week total to around 30 million. As Fred Katayama reports, that suggests that layoffs were spreading to industries that were not initially directly impacted by business closures and disruptions related to the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

US Jobless Claims Climb to 30 Million in 6 Weeks [Video]

US Jobless Claims Climb to 30 Million in 6 Weeks

US Jobless Claims Climb to 30 Million in 6 Weeks The Labor Department released the tally of the most recent jobless claims on Thursday. First-time claims for the week ending on April 25 increased by..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published
$5.9 Million Raised During Jersey 4 Jersey Benefit Concert [Video]

$5.9 Million Raised During Jersey 4 Jersey Benefit Concert

Gov. Phil Murphy says $5.9 million to help fight COVID-19 was donated during last week's Jersey 4 Jersey Concert.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Millions of Americans likely applied for jobless benefits last week though wave is stabilizing

Millions more Americans likely filed claims for unemployment benefits last week, but the tide appears to be slowing, offering cautious hope of a peak in job...
Reuters

30 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. economy slid further into a crisis that is...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Denver PostCBS NewsBusiness Insider

Tweets about this

Fin24

Fin24 https://t.co/9Lxca48Uyi | Another 3.8 million in US filed for jobless benefits last week https://t.co/AGVtEveycC 58 minutes ago

PMatsekane

Pule Matsekane 🇿🇦🇿🇦 RT @Fin24: #COVID19 Another 3.8 million in US filed for jobless benefits last week - https://t.co/bC10qVAcuN https://t.co/3HDNHEqwHG 3 hours ago

Fin24

Fin24 #COVID19 Another 3.8 million in US filed for jobless benefits last week - https://t.co/bC10qVAcuN https://t.co/3HDNHEqwHG 3 hours ago

GarySmithRSA

Gary Smith @allmoodvibes @CyrilRamaphosa The R410 million so far? The R410m that we will use to pay for the Cuban doctors. H… https://t.co/8wJTR05fcf 2 days ago

TshepoMalope_

Tshepo Malope RT @XchangeCapital: The Land Bank, which last week defaulted on some of its R738 million debt due to mature before the end of April, says i… 2 days ago

XchangeCapital

Exchange Capital SA The Land Bank, which last week defaulted on some of its R738 million debt due to mature before the end of April, sa… https://t.co/0weG6UXdn7 2 days ago

karabomophiring

KaraboM 🇿🇦🎶☠️ RT @zilevandamme: The US government has bolstered its support to help South Africa fight #COVID19 with an additional R250 million. This bri… 1 week ago

zilevandamme

Phumzile Van Damme The US government has bolstered its support to help South Africa fight #COVID19 with an additional R250 million. Th… https://t.co/uZ9uuY5etF 1 week ago