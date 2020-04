Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· US jobless claims were 3.8 million for the week ending April 25, the Labor Department said Thursday. The median economist estimate was for 3.5 million claims during the week.

· That brings the six-week total to roughly 30 million.

· It's the fourth consecutive week of declines since claims peaked at the end of March.

