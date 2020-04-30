Tommy Hilfiger donates 10K T-shirts to coronavirus frontline workers

Global  

bizjournals Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Tommy Hilfiger has donated 10,000 white T-shirts to Covid-19 frontline workers and will also launch a special capsule collection with 100% of proceeds to be donated to pandemic relief efforts. The donated T-shirts provide a change of clothes for healthcare providers who may not have time to go home between shifts or who want to freshen up after hours in protective gear, Women's Wear Daily reported. Tommy Jeans, one of the Tommy Hilfiger brands owned by PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH), posted on its Instagram…
